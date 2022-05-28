Contact Us
Business

DC Family Of 9 Who 'Lost Everything' In House Fire Needs Help To Rebuild

Photo of the damage from the fire
Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)
Photo of the damage from the fire
Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)
Photo of the damage from the fire
Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)

A family of nine from Washington DC who "lost everything do to a house fire" needs help to rebuild their lives, according to a GoFundMe organized by the family. 

The family was displaced by a fire that broke out at their home in the 4300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, on May 5, according to a Tweet from DC Fire & EMS.

While no one was physically hurt, the family is suffering a major financial loss. 

"We didn't have renter insurance and lost everything," the GoFundMe reads. "The money will help replace items we lost."

Three of the family's children, who work various odd jobs in the area like landscaping, shoveling snow and selling water, are pitching in to help raise funds. People can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here

