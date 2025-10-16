The drama unfolded around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, when a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on I-395 that had previously eluded an Alexandria City Police officer, authorities said.

Instead of pulling over, the driver — later identified as Rashad Smith — allegedly refused to stop, kicking off a high-speed pursuit.

The suspect vehicle exited I-395 at Shirlington Circle, then turned onto Arlington Mill Drive and continued to South Randolph Street, where it struck an uninvolved vehicle, according to police.

From there, things escalated.

Police said Smith abandoned the car in a nearby parking garage and tried to flee on foot, but didn’t get far. He was taken into custody a short time later with help from Arlington County Police and Alexandria City Police.

Smith was transported to the Arlington County Adult Detention Center and charged with:

Felony eluding;

Felony hit and run;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.