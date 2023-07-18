Army Vet Kyle Payne Of Fredericksburg Dies, 38

Kyle was born in Fredericksburg and would go on to serve in the US Army. He worked private security guard for Admiral Security Company in Warsaw, his obituary says.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Tiffany Payne; mother, Barbara J. Hamilton; step-father, Jeffrey Redding; and father-in-law, Ron Wise of Fredericksburg, VA.

Services are set for Tuesday, July 18 at the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, with interment at Quantico National Cemetery.

