Partly Cloudy with Haze 78°

SHARE

Army Vet Kyle Payne Of Fredericksburg Dies, 38

Fredericksburg native Kyle Payne died on Thursday, July 6, at VCU Hospital in Richmond, according to his obituary. He was 38 years old.

Kyle Payne.
Kyle Payne. Photo Credit: Kyle Payne Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Kyle was born in Fredericksburg and would go on to serve in the US Army. He worked private security guard for Admiral Security Company in Warsaw, his obituary says.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Tiffany Payne; mother, Barbara J. Hamilton; step-father, Jeffrey Redding; and father-in-law, Ron Wise of Fredericksburg, VA.

Services are set for Tuesday, July 18 at the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, with interment at Quantico National Cemetery.

Click here for Kyle Payne's complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE