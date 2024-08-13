Armed Man Shot, Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Alexandria Apartment Complex (Updated)

Officers were called at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 to a home on Maris Avenue after a co-worker asked police to conduct a welfare check about a man in distress, officials say.

The caller who reported the incident stated he "made very concerning statements about harming himself," and advised that "he was armed with at least two guns."

Officers and specially trained negotiating units were called to the area within minutes, at which point the man exited his apartment into a common area stairwell while holding a weapon.

For more than a half hour, officers negotiated with the armed man, repeatedly insisting he drop his weapon.

At approximately 11:21 p.m. on Monday night, police say that the man made a threatening action, prompting an officer to discharge a service weapon, killing him.

The man killed in the incident was described only as a White man in his 60s. His identity has not been released by the department.

According to officials, the officer involved in the shooting is a nine-year veteran of the agency's Special Operations Team. He was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the incident.

More details are expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.