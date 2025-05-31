Anti-Trump VA Defense Worker Tried Leaking Intel: 'I Don’t Align With This Administration:' DOJ

A Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) IT specialist with "Top Secret" clearance was arrested in northern Virginia after he allegedly tried to leak national defense information to a foreign government — citing his personal opposition to the current administration as his reason, federal officials announced.

Nathan Vilas Laatsch, 28, of Alexandria, was taken into custody following an undercover FBI sting, officials said before he made his initial court appearance on Friday.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Laatsch has worked for the DIA since 2019 and was assigned to the Insider Threat Division, where he had access to highly sensitive government data.

In March, the FBI received a tip about someone attempting to reach out to a foreign country offering classified US intelligence, and investigators later identified the source as Laatsch.

According to federal authorities, Laatsch sent an email saying he wanted to share Top Secret material because of his personal political views.

In the email, he allegedly wrote that he did not “agree or align with the values of this administration” and was therefore “willing to share classified information” to which he had access, including “completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation.”

That message triggered an FBI operation.

Agents posing as foreign officials continued communications, while Laatsch allegedly began removing information from his workplace.

FBI agents say Laatsch hand wrote classified data onto notepads at his secure workstation and smuggled the papers out by hiding them in his clothing.

On May 1, Laatsch went to a public park in northern Virginia and dropped off a thumb drive at a location he believed was a dead drop for the foreign government.

FBI surveillance was watching the whole time.

The drive contained documents marked "Secret" and "Top Secret," along with a message from Laatsch.

He wrote that he’d included “a decent sample size” of files to “decently demonstrate the range of types of products” he could access, the feds said.

On May 7, after being told the drop had been received, Laatsch allegedly escalated his request — this time asking for “citizenship for your country”, citing bleak expectations about the United States' future.

“I do not expect things here to improve in the long term,” he wrote.

He added he was “not opposed to other compensation,” but said he was not in a place where he needed “material compensation.”

Agents played along and told Laatsch they were ready for another delivery.

From May 15 to May 27, he allegedly repeated the same tactic — transcribing intelligence at his desk, folding the notes, and taking them home hidden in his clothes.

Laatsch was arrested on Thursday, May 29 at a second pre-arranged location after he attempted to hand off additional classified material.

"This case underscores the persistent risk of insider threats," FBI Director Kash Patel stated. "The FBI remains steadfast in protecting our national security and thanks our law enforcement partners for their critical support."

The case remains under investigation.

