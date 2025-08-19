Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were called to the 2800 block of North Beauregard Street, for reports of "unknown trouble," police said.

When they arrived, they ultimately found Allan Tucker and took him into custody after de-escalating the situation in the area. He was taken to the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, where he later required medical assistance.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers and medical personnel, Tucker was pronounced dead at the facility, according to police.

Now, his family is both grieving and "fighting for answers on Allan's behalf."

"Our family was shaken by the unexpected and heartbreaking loss of my big brother, Allan. He died while in the custody of the Alexandria City Police Department," his sister, Brittany, said. "There was no warning, no time to prepare, just a sudden silence that has left an unfillable space in all of our lives."

A "proud Crossroads native," Tucker was described by loved ones as "a true product of this community who poured love, laughter, and loyalty into every life he touched."

"Whether it was through his smile, his presence, or his willingness to help, Allan made people feel seen and valued," Brittany Tucker added. "He had a way of making everyone feel like family."

Following his unexpected death, thousands of dollars have been raised for Tucker's family as they prepare to offset possible legal expenses as they probe his passing.

"We are demanding answers and will be taking action to ensure the truth comes to light," organizers of a GoFundMe set up for the family wrote. "In the meantime, we are asking for your support to help cover legal expenses as we begin this incredibly difficult journey toward justice and healing."

"Losing Allan so suddenly has been emotionally devastating, and it has also brought with it the need for legal representation to ensure accountability and transparency," they continued. "Our family is committed to seeking justice, not only for Allan, but for the many others whose stories are never told."

The GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us cover legal costs and allow us the space to grieve while we fight for answers on Allan’s behalf," the family added.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your prayers, your support, and your love during this unimaginable time. Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts as we try to navigate life without our Allan."

Police said the incident is being investigated by the regional Critical Incident Response Team, made up of investigators from neighboring agencies. Once that investigation is complete, the Alexandria Police Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an administrative review.

