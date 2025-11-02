‘All Tricks, No Treats’: Obama Slams Trump While Stumping For Democrat Spanberger In Virginia

Poll Who Do You Plan On Voting For On Tuesday? Democrat Abigail Spanberger Republican Winsome Earle-Sears Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Do You Plan On Voting For On Tuesday? Democrat Abigail Spanberger 0%

Obama was in Virginia on Saturday at a rally to support Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Abigail Spanberger, who continues to lead Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in the polls, according to a newly released survey.

Obama threw his support fully behind Spanberger just days before Tuesday's big election.

"Virginia – Abigail Spanberger cares about your freedoms, she will fight for your rights, and she will work every day to make your life a little bit better," he posted on Twitter after the rally.

According to the final Emerson College poll before the election, Spanberger has opened up an 11-point lead ahead of Earle-Sears.

“Heading into Election Day, Democrat Abigail Spanberger has solidified her status as the frontrunner in the race for Governor,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

“A sign of Spanberger’s growing strength is among men, a group that was evenly divided last month but now breaks for her by six points, 52 percent to 46 percent. These voters backed Governor Youngkin by about nine points in 2021.”

The former president also had some choice words for his successor in the White House.

"In three days, we have a chance to elect a leader who will help build a better, stronger, brighter future for Virginia," he said. "And Lord knows we need that light. We need that inspiration."

"Because let's face it, our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now. It's hard to know where to start."

Obama went on to say that "every day, this White House offers up a fresh batch of lawlessness and recklessness and mean-spiritedness, and just plain craziness."

"We've got a president who thinks it's OK to use the Justice Department to go after his political opponents," Obama continued. "We've got a commander-in-chief who fires decorated officers because he thinks they might be more loyal to the Constitution than they are to him."

Obama also criticized Trump for several of his vanity projects, including his $300 million ballroom.

"He has been focused on critical issues like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don't get mud on their shoes and gold-plating the Oval Office, and building a ballroom."

Then the 64-year-old went for the jugular.

"But Virginia, here is the good news - If you can't visit a doctor, don't worry. He will save you a dance," Obama added.

"And if you don't get an invitation to the next white house shindig, you can always watch the festivities and all the beautiful people on Truth Social."

He also went after some of Trump's loyal followers and some of the administration's policies.

"We've got an HHS secretary who opposes proven science and promotes quack medicine. A top White House aide who calls Democrats, the whole party, domestic extremists," Obama said.

"We've got some poor labor economists who got fired for accurately reporting bad jobs numbers that the president didn't like."

Obama said that "it's like every day is Halloween... Except it's all tricks and no treats."

"Well, he's deploying the National Guard in American cities, claiming to stop crime waves that don't actually exist," he continued.

"We've got masked ICE agents pulling up in unmarked vans and grabbing people, including US citizens, off the streets on suspicion that they don’t look like real Americans."

Obama ended his emotional speech by declaring Spanberger the right choice to lead the state.

"You've got a candidate for governor who's got a track record of getting stuff done. Somebody who sees you, and has been with you and knows your struggles, and will fight for you every single day," he said.

"Virginia, it's time to point America in a better direction by electing Abigail Spanberger as your governor."

