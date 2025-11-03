‘All Clear’ After False Active Shooter Report At UVA's Shannon Library

University officials said they received reports of an active shooter around 3 p.m. at 160 McCormick Road on Nov. 3.

“Police are currently at Shannon Library continuing to investigate. At this time there is no evidence of an attacker,” one early alert read.

Lockdowns remained in effect for more than an hour as UVA Police cleared buildings and canvassed the area.

A steady stream of updates from the university stressed there was “no evidence that an attack had occurred”, but the all-clear didn’t come until 4:46 p.m., when the school confirmed the report had been false.

“After extensive investigation, police identified no evidence of attack or threat on UVA Grounds or nearby,” the university said in its final alert. “Investigation into false report ongoing. Clear to resume normal operations.”

Classes and activities resumed shortly afterward, though the incident reignited fresh anxiety on campus.

Police are continuing to investigate the source of the false report.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.