Alexandria's Nancy Hulkower Leaves 'Golden Bachelor' After Hard Truth From Gerry Turner

He's just not that into her.

Nancy and Gerry Turner.
Nancy and Gerry Turner. Photo Credit: ABC/John Fleenor
Retired Alexandria, VA interior designer Nancy Hulkower has left ABC's "Golden Bachelor" after Gerry Turner admit he has stronger feelings for other women.

Already in physical pain from a stress fracture endured during the pickleball group date, the 60-year-old said in a one-on-one with Turner:

“You’re a lot more passionate with other people. I think you’ve in a way narrowed it down. But maybe I’m not in that group."

Turner replied, "Um, I'm really not going to dispute that."

The two hugged and Nancy said a tearful goodbye to the other women.

Last week, Joan, a school admin from Maryland, quit the show saying she needed to be a mom to her daughter, who recently had a baby.

