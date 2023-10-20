Alexandria's Nancy Hulkower Leaves 'Golden Bachelor' After Hard Truth From Gerry Turner

Retired Alexandria, VA interior designer Nancy Hulkower has left ABC's "Golden Bachelor" after Gerry Turner admit he has stronger feelings for other women.

Already in physical pain from a stress fracture endured during the pickleball group date, the 60-year-old said in a one-on-one with Turner:

“You’re a lot more passionate with other people. I think you’ve in a way narrowed it down. But maybe I’m not in that group."

Turner replied, "Um, I'm really not going to dispute that."

The two hugged and Nancy said a tearful goodbye to the other women.

Last week, Joan, a school admin from Maryland, quit the show saying she needed to be a mom to her daughter, who recently had a baby.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.