Alexandria's Catherine Fannon Dies Unexpectedly, 27

Catherine played basketball and lacrosse at West Potomac High School and went to to earn her bachelor's degree in sociology from East Carolina University, her obituary reads.

She had been working as an enhanced autism teacher at Belle View Elementary School in Fairfax County, simultaneously working toward her Masters in Special Education from George Mason University.

Catherine is survived by her parents, Jack and Kelly; siblings Kristen Fannon, Matthew Fannon, Jake Fannon and his wife Kristyna; her niece Emerson, and a host of relatives, friends and cousins.

Click here for service arrangements and Mary Catherine Fannon's complete obituary from the Everly Wheatley Funeral Home.

