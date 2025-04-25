Officers responded to the 2200 block of Canterbury Square around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 19, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

First responders rushed in and began life-saving efforts, but the victim — later identified as Jack — died at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the complex and surrounding area, but no suspect has been identified, leaving his family and loved ones looking for answers.

Jack was days from his birthday, according to organizers of a GoFundMe set up to allow the family to give him a proper send-off.

"This sweet boy is Deaundre (Dre) Jack, the son and stepson of my childhood friends, Aka Smith and Heather Knight," a longtime family friend said this week. "He died Saturday night, killed by gun violence.

"He would have been 20 today."

A dedicated portal has been created for people to upload video, photos, or other information directly to investigators in Alexandria as they continue to probe the fatal shooting.

"Dre’s family needs help to give him a proper funeral," organizers of the GoFundMe set up for the family wrote.

"If you can help in any way, please do. In any case, please keep Dre’s family in prayer, especially his stepbrother and best buddy."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"This is breaking so many hearts," the organizers said. "Arrangements are still being decided, so the date given here is an estimate."

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Alexandria Police.

