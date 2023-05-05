Alexandria Teen Found Dead Loved Playing Guitar, Starbucks: Loved Ones

Yonathan Vasquez Méndez, an Alexandria City High School freshman, was found dead at home Tuesday, May 2, the outlet said citing the boy's family.

A GoFundMe launched for the Vazquez Mendez family had raised more than $,600 as of Friday, May 5.

"Yonathan was a son, brother, cousin, nephew, friend, and most importantly a child of God," the page reads.

"He dedicated his time and life to Jesus Christ alongside his family and played the guitar in his congregation. During his free time he loved spending time with his family watching movies, play video games, while eating pizza and drinking his Starbucks."

Daily Voice placed an email to ACPS community relations officer Julia A. Burgos Friday morning, May 5, seeking confirmation and an official statement.

ACHS Principal Peter Balas notified the community of Yonatan's tragic death in an email published by AlexTimes.com:

“Yonatan has been part of the Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) family since he was in middle school, and his passing is a sad and tragic loss for his family, friends and our school community.

"He was always respectful and was well liked by his peers. On behalf of the entire Titan community, we send our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones."

