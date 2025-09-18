Alexandria Sex Offender Who Said ‘My Two Favorite Things Are Rape And Kids’ Convicted Again

Antonio Rudy Gonzalez, 41, of Alexandria, is facing decades in prison after being convicted by a district court judge of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), according to the Department of Justice.

"Following his previous conviction for child sexual abuse material, Antonio Gonzalez knew what he was doing was illegal and knew the consequences," US Attorney Erik Siebert stated.

According to court documents, in April 2024, law enforcement began an investigation into a user — later identified as Gonzalez — who was distributing CSAM on a mobile messaging platform.

Prosecutors said that Gonzalez sent dozens of images of children, including toddler-aged children, engaged in sexually explicit conduct to multiple other Kik users.

His chat records were equally disturbing.

"(M)y two favorite things are rape and kids," Gonzalez, who was convicted in Virginia for distribution of child pornography in 2013, wrote.

Following a bench trial, Gonzalez was convicted on two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography for the latest offense.

“Instead of embracing a respect for the law and the vulnerable lives it protects, Gonzalez returned to his previous crimes with no regard for those harmed by sexual exploitation," Siebert added.

"We will tirelessly prosecute anyone engaging in these detestable crimes, and we will continue to pursue anyone who refuses to reform.”

When he is sentenced in January 2026, Gonzalez will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of 40 years due to his previous conviction.

“(Gonzalez) continued to sexually exploit children online while on court-ordered supervision, following an earlier conviction for similar conduct,” acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts and enduring dedication of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, this defendant has been held accountable for his continued exploitation of children and now faces a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence.”

