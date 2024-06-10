Alexandria Pro Wrestler Jermaine 'Jay' Robinson Dies, 44

Robinson, who went by "Dirty Money" in the ring, had been recovering from a double quadricep tear he suffered in the spring, according to DMVprowrestling.

A GoFundMe for Robinson's loved ones says his death came suddenly.

"Jay was a force of nature—a larger-than-life presence within the community at large," the campaign says. "He was known for his enigmatic nature, kind and generous heart, and relentless passion for fitness and people."

Robinson's obituary on the Cunningham Funeral Home website said he enjoyed exploring new places, classical music, Zumba — both dancing and instructing — and of course, wrestling.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa, and two children.

Click here to donate to Robinson's family and here for his complete obituary.

