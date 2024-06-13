Alexandria Officers Save Lifeless Newborn After 'Sudden' Birth

The officers were called to a home on the 3800 block of Executive Avenue, responding to a 9-1-1 call.

When they arrived, they were met with a lifeless Luis IV. He wasn't breathing, and he had no heartbeat.

His mother was frantic, but the officers were cool and collected, or at least, appeared to be, as their training kicked in.

Officer Hiltz began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while Officer Reilly managed to keep the family calm. After two rounds of CPR Officer Hiltz, found a pulse and Baby Luis began to fuss.

The long-awaited sounds of his cries came soon after.

Both mom and baby returned home in good health after a short stay in the NICU.

"As an officer, you never really know what lies on the other side of a 9-1-1 call. The swift actions of these APD officers saved this baby’s life. “My entire focus was on making sure baby Luis was going to be okay,” Officer Hiltz said. “It felt amazing to hear him cry. In that moment all the stress and fear of the situation just left me.”

With more than four years of APD service, Hiltz added: “I’m just lucky to get to go to work and do the job I love. It's this kind of call, getting to help baby Luis and his family, that makes this job so rewarding and worth it.”

A week later, the officers were able to visit Baby Luis and his family.

“You could just feel the excitement and pride of Mom and Dad,” Hiltz said.

Officers Hiltz and Reilly were credited by the EMS Lieutenant on the scene with saving the baby’s life. The emergency room doctor also commended the officers for their outstanding work.

