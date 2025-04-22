Alexandria Man Pulled Gun, Fired Shot In Maryland Road Rage Rampages: State Police

Perry Ellis Barmore, 34, of Alexandria, was arrested in Virginia last week, after a joint operation by Maryland State Police and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He’s now charged with attempted murder, assault, and multiple firearm-related felonies, authorities announced on Tuesday, April 22.

The first incident unfolded back on Feb. 25, when troopers responded to a report of a firearm being brandished on the outer loop of I-495 near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

The victim told officers that a man driving a gray Jeep pointed a gun at them during a fit of road rage. No one was hurt.

Barmore was later identified as a suspect in the first incident.

He was arrested by members of the Alexandria Police Department following a search of his home, which led to the seizure of a loaded handgun.

Barmore was arrested and placed on home detention on Friday, March 14, but that was not the end of it.

During the investigation, detectives linked Barmore to a second, even more violent road rage incident from August 2024.

This time, it happened along Maryland Route 202 near White House Road, where the victim told police at the time the driver of a gray Jeep actually fired a shot during the encounter.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

After gathering evidence, state police issued a felony arrest warrant for Barmore, who was taken into custody last week in Virginia.

He’s currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland to face the charges.

