Alexandria Man Exposed Himself, Made Lewd Gestures At Gainesville Shopping Center: Police

A Northern Virginia man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself and made lewd gestures in a busy shopping center parking lot earlier this month.

Stephen Daniel Howell

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Virginia Gateway shopping center on Gateway Center Drive in Gainesville, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators said the man — later identified as 34-year-old Stephen Daniel Howell of Alexandria — was sitting in a vehicle when he “exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures in view of other customers.”

The car drove off before officers arrived, and no physical contact was reported, police said.

After identifying the suspect, officers obtained arrest warrants, and Howell was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 27, according to authorities.

He’s charged with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display, police said.

His court date is pending, and bond was unavailable at the time of the arrest report.

