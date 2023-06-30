Alexandria Man Arrested In Shooting Of 30-Year-Old Woman: Police

Jovan Saunders, 45, of Alexandria, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, city police said.

The woman arrived by personal vehicle at the hospital on Tuesday, June 20, after being shot on the 300 block of East Raymond Avenue, police said. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

If anyone has information related to this case, please contact Detective Matt Kramarik via phone at 703.746.6650, email at matthew.kramarik@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be anonymous.

