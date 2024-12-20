Alexandria Hit-Run Driver Who Fled Fatal Crash In Fairfax County Arrested Months Later: Police

Caleb Allison, 26, has been charged with felony hit-and-run after detectives say he struck 43-year-old Julio Cesar Pasassi with his car on Franconia Road near Elder Avenue on Sept. 13 and then fled.

Investigators from the Fairfax County Police Department determined that Allison was driving eastbound on Franconia Road when his car veered off the road, hitting Pasassi, who was walking on the sidewalk.

Pasassi was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Allison allegedly fled before police arrived but turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, Dec. 19.

He is being held without bond.

