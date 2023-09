Noah Spriggs died while off-duty on Sunday, Sept 10. He was 27 years old.

A live stream of the Tuesday, Sept. 19 memorial service will be available here.

Spriggs' LinkedIn profile says he was hired by the AFD in 2022. He attended Wesleyan University, having studied environmental science, and later worked as a legal assistant in Washington DC.

