Ai-created Child Sex Abuse 'Tsunami' Flooding Internet, Advocates Warn

The Internet Watch Foundation saw a 380% increase in reports of AI-created child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in 2024 compared to 2023. The United Kingdom-based watchdog said those reports uncovered 7,644 pictures and "a small number of videos" illustrating children being sexually abused.

Nearly four in five (78.8%) of the reports involved images so realistic they were processed as if they were "real" CSAM under UK law.

"The most convincing AI-generated child sexual abuse imagery can be visually indistinguishable from real images and videos, even for trained IWF analysts," the nonprofit said. "As AI technology advances, it is increasingly likely that AI imagery will be unknowingly assessed as being real."

AI videos of child sexual abuse are rapidly spreading.

The IWF identified 1,286 AI videos depicting CSAM globally so far in 2025, The New York Times reported. That compares with just two videos in the first half of 2024.

This surge comes as technological improvements make AI-generated videos more detailed, smoother, and easier to create.

"It's a canary in the coal mine," said Derek Ray-Hill, the IWF's interim chief executive. "There is an absolute tsunami we are seeing."

In the US, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) said it received 485,000 reports of AI-generated CSAM in just the first half of 2025. That's a massive jump from 67,000 reports in all of 2024.

The AI-generated images, which sometimes use pictures of real children as source material, are often visually indistinguishable from real child sexual abuse.

"Life-like images of children can then be created by either manipulating known child sexual abuse material or by using prompts within the AI tool to generate new content of child sexual abuse within just a few clicks," the IWF said. "This technology can create child sexual abuse imagery on a vast scale and at speed."

Much of the AI-generated CSAM is being shared on the open internet and dark web, where users have praised the newest tools for making very realistic images and videos, according to The Times. The IWF said it found forum posts describing how the latest AI videos included furniture, paintings, and detailed room textures, making them harder to discern from real videos.

AI-generated CSAM is also helping predators "sextort" real children. In December 2024, the NCMEC said it received more than 7,000 CyberTipline reports tied to AI-generated child exploitation in the prior two years.

Many cases involve pedophiles using AI to groom or blackmail children.

"Offenders have even leveraged [generative AI] in sextortion cases, using explicit AI-generated imagery to coerce children into providing additional content or money," the NCMEC said. "Financial sextortion is a growing threat, and [generative AI] tools make it easier for offenders to target children."

Legal experts say federal laws cover AI-generated CSAM, including content that doesn't contain images of real children. The Times said more than three dozen state laws have been passed in recent years to further criminalize child sexual abuse depictions created by AI.

While AI-made CSAM is a small amount compared to real photos and videos of child sexual abuse, investigators have seen a dramatic rise in requests regarding AI-generated images. These reports can take away from law enforcement efforts to catch sexual abusers.

The NCMEC is urging people to report suspected AI-generated CSAM to the organization's CyberTipline. Victims can also use the center's "Take It Down" tool to request that participating platforms remove real or AI-generated explicit images.

Parents and educators can find resources about preventing digital exploitation, like tip sheets and lesson plans, through the NCMEC's NetSmartz program.

