10-Year-Old Boy With Autism Reported Missing In Virginia

Concerns are mounting for 10-year-old Damien Matthew-Amir Jackson in Virginia after the autistic boy was reported missing in Chesapeake.

An alert was issued by the Chesapeake Police Deaprtment for Jackson, who was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Cobblewood Bend on Tuesday, Nov. 21, after reportedly leaving his family's home on foot.

Jackson was described as being Hispanic/Black by police standing at around 5-foot tall weighing 68 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a gray hooded jacket with "Aeropstale" on it and green pants.

Officials made note that Jackson has been diagnosed with autism and "their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency."

Anyone with information regarding Jackson or his whereabouts has been asked to contact police investigators in Chesapeake by calling (757) 382-6161.

