10-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrests Of Virginia Trio Tied To Alexandria Shooting: Police

It took nearly a year, but all three suspects in a 2024 Alexandria shooting that rocked a residential neighborhood are now behind bars, according to police.

Justin McKnight, 22, of Alexandria; Demetrius Charlton, 22, of Fairfax; and Jhamal Muskelly, 20, of Alexandria, have each been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, the Alexandria Police Department announced Tuesday, June 3.

The charges stem from a July 30, 2024, incident in the 800 block of W. Glebe Road, where multiple rounds struck a home while people were inside.

No injuries were reported, but the shooting left the neighborhood shaken.

The case took nearly 10 months to solve due to its complexity and scope, police said. Investigators conducted "extensive forensic analysis, executed multiple search warrants, and conducted numerous interviews across jurisdictions," they said.

Key evidence came from ballistics testing, which linked three recovered firearms to the shooting. The suspects were also known to law enforcement from previous investigations involving guns and drugs, police said.

They were described as having "a history of violent criminal activity."

On Monday, May 19, a grand jury indicted all three men.

The final suspect was arrested on May 28, after a coordinated takedown by the Alexandria Police Special Investigations Unit, the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Fairfax County Police Fugitive Unit.

All three are currently being held without bond.

“Make no mistake: gun violence has no place in Alexandria,” Police Chief Tarrick McGuire stated. “This arrest sends a clear message—we will use every available resource and partnership to protect our residents and keep our streets safe.”

