Yudeyky Selena Chavez-Ruiz, 22, was charged with felony child neglect after officers responded to a call around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, at the Bel Air Mobile Home Park in the 1800 block of Bel Air Road in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said the toddler was found unsupervised outside the home, with no guardian in sight.

Officers entered the residence and found Chavez-Ruiz "intoxicated and sleeping in a chair," police said.

The child was not injured and was released into the custody of known parties, authorities noted.

Chavez-Ruiz was later taken into custody and released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Her court date is pending.

