Woodbridge Woman Stunned After Flasher In Yellow Shorts Exposes Himself At Apartments: Police

The first encounter happened around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, when a 53-year-old woman was approached by the man outside Walmart in the 17000 block of Richmond Highway in Dumfries, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said the man engaged her in a brief conversation before she realized he had exposed himself.

No physical contact occurred before he walked away.

Hours later, at 4:17 p.m., officers were called to the Rivergate Apartments in the 13100 block of Marina Way in Woodbridge, where a 31-year-old woman reported seeing the same man expose himself while she was checking her mail.

Again, police said, there was no physical contact.

Detectives believe both cases involve the same suspect wearing identifiable shorts.

The wanted suspect was described as a Black man in his early 20s, about 5-foot-11, with a thin build.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, yellow basketball-style shorts, white socks with dark-colored slide sandals, an NY baseball cap, and carrying a Nike backpack.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information regarding the man or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the department.

