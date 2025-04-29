Woodbridge Teen Secretly Filmed Girls, Inappropriately Touched Classmate At School: Police

On Tuesday, April 29, a 17-year-old from Woodbridge was arrested after a School Resource Officer’s investigation at C.D. Hylton High School in Prince William County, police announced.

The officer was first notified on April 22 that a student had been filming others without their consent inside the school, located on Spriggs Road in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the probe found that between March 25 and April 22, the teen used a phone during school hours to "inappropriately film female students on more than one occasion."

Further investigation revealed that during that same period, the student also "inappropriately touched a female student who was resting inside a classroom," authorities said.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with unlawful filming and aggravated sexual battery. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

His court date is pending.

