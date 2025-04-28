Woodbridge Teen Brandished Gun At 14-Year-Old During FaceTime Fight, Police Say

The incident unfolded around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, April 22, during a video call between two teens at a home on Beau Ridge Drive in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators say the girls got into a heated verbal argument that escalated when the 17-year-old pulled out a firearm and threatened the younger teen.

The call ended shortly after, and the 14-year-old reported the threat to a family member, who called police.

Following an investigation, officers identified and arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Wednesday, April 24.

She was charged with threats by electronic means and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, police said.

The suspect is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Her court date is pending.

