Woodbridge Motorcyclist Dies After Running Red Light, Crashing Into Car: Police

Christian Alexis Zayas, 28, of Woodbridge, died at the scene after slamming into a Kia Soul while riding his 2019 Indian FTR 1200 motorcycle on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, near Prince William Parkway, police said.

Investigators said Zayas was speeding eastbound when he disregarded a red signal. That’s when the driver of the westbound Kia Soul, a 61-year-old woman from Woodbridge, began turning left.

Zayas struck the side of the Kia, throwing him from the motorcycle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman and a passenger in the Kia suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Crash investigators are still looking into the incident and asking anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

