Woodbridge Mother Killed In Motorcycle Crash Was Days From Getting Married

Morales, 23, a mother of two, died last week after she was riding her motorcycle and struck a Mack truck after losing control, leaving friends and family reeling.

"Melanie had a strong future ahead of her, standing tough through all of the hardships life threw her way," Jared Morales said. "Not for herself, but for the family she had created."

The Woodbridge resident leaves behind a husband she was planning to get married to days before her death, two children - a 3 year old, and one enjoying his first year of school - and the animals she has taken in and raised.

"She was still young and had her whole life ahead of her ... Standing as a beacon of hope and cheerfulness to the world," Jared Morales continued.

"We can at least take solace in knowing that today, Heaven can shine brighter knowing she is home."

Morales was reportedly set to begin a new job on Sept. 9 as a police officer in the Capitol and was to be sent to the police academy in Georgia later this month.

"As you all know my niece passed away this Thursday in a motorcycle accident," aunt Dali Mor posted on social media. "She leaves behind two boys and her fiance.

"We all are devastated, as she was full of life and had so many wonderful things coming for her."

"We talked about our plans," Alondra Morales said. "You motivated me on the daily, I cheered you on with your successes.

"I admired you, and your strength. You pushed yourself to give your family the best they could ever have,"

"You were the light in every room you walked in."

A GoFundMe campaign for the Morales family can be found here.

