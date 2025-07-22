Woodbridge Infant Dies After Being Rushed To Hospital; Dad Now Facing Charges, Police Say

Gianni Romero-Coreas, 22, is accused of causing life-threatening injuries to his infant son at the Elevations One Apartments in the 14300 block of Jeffries Road, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 12:03 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, after doctors reported suspected child abuse. The child had arrived unconscious and was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said the child was in the care of his father at the time he was rushed to the hospital.

Romero-Coreas was arrested later that day and initially charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse, according to police.

On Saturday, July 20, the baby’s condition worsened, and he died later that day, police said. The child’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said additional charges are pending and that the investigation is ongoing.

Romero-Coreas is being held without bond, officials said. His court date is pending.

