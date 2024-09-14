Woodbridge High School Latest Building In Virginia To Be Targeted By Threats; Teen Arrested: PD

Members of the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to investigate a threat made on social media targeting the school on Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge through the agency's Bark Alert system.

During the investigation, it was determined that the teen sent threats of potential violence toward the high school in an email to another student.

Officers were able to identify the teen student, and it was determined that there was no credible threats to any other students, staff, or faculty members.

In the past week, there have been reported threats made targeting schools in Fairfax County, Fredericksburg, Prince William County, and Loudoun County.

Following the investigation, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with threats by electronic means, and threats to bond. The student was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.