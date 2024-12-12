Woman's Morning Commute Interrupted By Unexpected Flash In Woodbridge: Police

Officers were called to the area of Anderson Court and Arkendale Street in Woodbridge shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 11 to investigate a report of indecent exposure.

The victim told officers that she was driving along Anderson Court when she saw a man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

At no point did the suspect did not approach or make any other contact with the victim, officials noted. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the man, described only as being Black and in his early to mid-30s.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Residents with information or video surveillance of the area are encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line.

