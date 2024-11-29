Woman Killed In Violent Fight With Man In Woodbridge Home, Police Say

Officers were called to a residence on the 13500 block of Delaney Road in Woodbridge around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to investigate a domestic dispute between family member who stated they heard gunshots coming from the home while leaving the area.

Upon arrival, they found a man - later identified as Anthony White, Jr., - attempting to leave the residence, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department said, and he was detained without incident.

Inside the home, police say that the officer found Rhemidee Iyeshala Barnes, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

They provided aid until paramedics arrived to rush the woman to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to the department, the investigation determined that White and Barnes got into a physical altercation that escalated, during which he retrieved a gun before shooting Barnes.

White was charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Domestic assault and battery.

He is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center. His next court date is pending.

