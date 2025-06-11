Wania Mussarat Shaikh, 18, of Woodbridge, was arrested on Monday, June 10, in connection with the May 27 crash that killed Seema Rizvi at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Summit School Road, Prince William County Police said on Wednesday, June 11.

Investigators now say Shaikh was speeding at more than double the posted limit through an active work zone when she ran a red light and slammed into Rizvi’s Honda Accord as the mother was making a left turn.

Rizvi, who had just turned 45 four days earlier, was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The deadly crash happened on her husband’s birthday.

Shaikh, the driver of the Toyota Highlander, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor, police confirmed.

Following the investigation, Shaikh was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter. She is currently being held without bond. Her court date is pending.

Rizvi’s death stunned her loved ones and devastated the local Muslim community.

She was described by her sister as the “backbone of our Karbala majalis,” a devoted mother, and a deeply spiritual woman who had planned to fly to Iraq this month.

Her five children range in age from 11 to 21.

“She was my sister, my best friend, my ziyarat partner, my confidante, my rock,” her sister, Misba Sheikh, wrote in a heartbreaking public tribute. “Her loss has left us wondering at the reality of life without her.”

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

