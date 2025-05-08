Virginia Teen Assaulted Mom, Little Sister, Charged With Abduction: Police

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department were called to a house on Home Guard Drive around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, May 5, for a reported domestic disturbance.

The investigation found that the teen had been arguing with his 50-year-old mother and 10-year-old sister when the situation turned violent. According to police, he assaulted both before blocking them from leaving the room.

At some point, the teen left briefly, only to return and assault his mother again, investigators said.

All parties were separated by the time police arrived.

The mother and daughter reported minor injuries, and the 14-year-old was taken into custody without further incident.

He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with two counts of abduction and three counts of domestic assault and battery.

The teen's court date is pending.

