Fog/Mist 80°

SHARE

Virginia Dad Raising Newborn Alone After Wife’s Sudden Death Months After Move To US

A Virginia father is facing an unthinkable new reality — raising his newborn child alone — after his wife died unexpectedly from a heart attack less than a year after the couple moved to the United States to start a new life.

Bahram Sultani

Bahram Sultani

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Maryam and her husband, Bahram Sultani, came to the US just 10 months ago, settling first in Washington State before recently relocating to Virginia to build a home for their growing family.

The couple had welcomed a baby just weeks ago.

But their fresh start was shattered when Maryam Sultani suddenly suffered a heart attack and died at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, according to those close to the family.

“She passed away yesterday at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, VA, after suffering from a heart attack,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page organized to help with funeral expenses and to support Bahram Sultani and his child.

Sultani had just begun an entry-level job at an airport, barely enough to cover living costs, relatives said. Now, on top of the loss of his wife, he’s navigating the early days of fatherhood — alone.

The Afghan community across Virginia and beyond has rallied to help. 

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Saber Sultani has raised nearly $15,000 toward a $20,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

“The money collected will help the family pay for funeral and burial expenses and provide some help for the newborn without a mom now,” the organizer wrote. 

“All the proceeds will be transferred to Bahram, the husband, to pay for the immediate and short-term expenses related to the tragedy.”

A friend, Qari Wali, shared a brief but poignant reflection alongside a prayer.

“If you solve the problem of a Muslim brother, God will solve your biggest problem in the Hereafter.”

Those wishing to help can donate here.

to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE