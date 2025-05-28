Rain 54°

Vincent Leon Cherry, Jr. Charged With Indecent Exposure: PD

A man wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident earlier this month has been identified and apprehended in Prince William County, police say.

Vincent Leon Cherry, Jr.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Nordstrom inside Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in&nbsp;Woodbridge.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Prince William County Police
The man is wanted for indecent exposure at the Woodbridge mall.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
The incident was reported shortly before noon on Monday, May 5, inside Nordstrom at Potomac Mills, when a shopper got more than she bargained for while browsing the shelves. 

According to the department, a 25-year-old woman was shopping when an unknown man began speaking to her from a nearby aisle. During the encounter, “the victim observed the suspect exposing himself,” police said.

The victim quickly left the area. As she exited the store, she saw the man looking at her again.

This week, the Prince William County Police Department announced that they have arrested Woodbridge resident Vincent Leon Cherry, Jr., who was charged with indecent exposure.

Bond was set at $1,500 and his court date is pending.

