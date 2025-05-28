The incident was reported shortly before noon on Monday, May 5, inside Nordstrom at Potomac Mills, when a shopper got more than she bargained for while browsing the shelves.

According to the department, a 25-year-old woman was shopping when an unknown man began speaking to her from a nearby aisle. During the encounter, “the victim observed the suspect exposing himself,” police said.

The victim quickly left the area. As she exited the store, she saw the man looking at her again.

This week, the Prince William County Police Department announced that they have arrested Woodbridge resident Vincent Leon Cherry, Jr., who was charged with indecent exposure.

Bond was set at $1,500 and his court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.