Two Found Dead In Vehicles Miles Apart, Hours Apart In Prince William County, Police Say

The first discovery was made around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, in the parking lot of a business on Richmond Highway in Dumfries.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department say a 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a van, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just a few hours later, around 5:15 p.m., police were called again—this time to a neighborhood on Lynn Street in Woodbridge.

That’s where officers say a passerby found an 80-year-old man dead inside a parked vehicle.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play in either incident.

Both bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

“At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning either death,” Prince William County Police said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

