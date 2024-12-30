Trio Of Masked Men Target Three Woodbridge Smoke Shops In Overnight Burglary Spree: Police

The first incident was reported at Crystal Smoke & Vape on Cardinal Drive, where officers responded at 3:53 a.m. to investigate an alarm activation. Police found a damaged glass window, but no entry was made, and nothing was reported stolen.

Minutes later, at 4:06 a.m., officers were called to the Exotic Smoke Shop on Minnieville Road, where a shattered side glass window indicated forced entry.

Surveillance footage revealed three men in hoods, masks, and dark-colored clothing.

Police said the suspects stole multiple smoking devices and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a light-colored SUV resembling a KIA Sportage.

At 4:17 a.m., a similar scene unfolded at The Tobacco Store on Gordon Boulevard, where officers found another shattered front window.

In-store cameras captured the same three suspects stealing vaping products and cash before escaping in a vehicle matching the description from earlier incidents.

Investigators believe the trio targeted all three businesses in a possibly coordinated effort. No further suspect descriptions were provided, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

