Trespasser Who Assaulted Arresting Officer Outside Woodbridge Apartment Busted With Drugs: PD

William Lambert, 26, was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 by officers conducting a proactive patrol of the complex in the 14300 block of Bellona Road in Woodbridge, when he was spotted trespassing in the area.

During the encounter, Lambert reportedly kneed an officer several times before ultimately being detained.

Police said no major injuries were reported, and noted that once he was in custody, it was determined that Lambert was in possession of suspected illegal narcotics and provided a false ID during the arrest.

Lambert is charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Possession of a schedule I or II narcotic;

Obstruction of justice;

Providing false identification to law enforcement;

Trespassing.

Lambert is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2025.

