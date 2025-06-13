Teen Sent Bomb Threat To Student At Forest Park High School, Police Say

In late May, a School Resource Officer assigned to Forest Park High School in Woodbridge was called to investigate a reported bomb threat, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police say the investigation determined that the student, a 15-year-old boy, “sent a threat of potential violence over text message to another student.”

Officers identified the teen and determined there was no credible threat to other students, faculty, or staff.

This week, following the investigation, police sought petitions against the juvenile, officials said.

After consulting with Juvenile Court Services, the case was referred to informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.

No lockdowns or evacuations were reported at the school.

