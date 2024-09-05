Teen Released To Parents Twice On Same Night Charged For Attacking Officer In Woodbridge: PD

In early August, an investigation was launched when a 17-year-old from Woodbridge was caught breaking into and stealing items from a vehicle, leading to his initial apprehension.

The teen was detained, and released to his guardians in the 1300 block of Horner Road.

He wasn't done yet.

Later that same morning, the same teen was found in the same area unsupervised, and again returned to his guardians, though this time he attempted to strike an officer in the face.

No injuries were reported.

Following a consultation with Juvenile Court Services, it was determined that the 17-year-old is subject to formal action that will be handled through the court process, officials announced on Thursday.

The teen was charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Petit larceny;

Vehicle trespass;

Public intoxication and other related offenses.

His court date is pending.

