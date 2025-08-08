A 16-year-old boy was charged after investigators say he posed with a gun on school property in Northern Virginia and posted the photo online.

Police said the photo was taken on Sept. 29, 2024, at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Princedale Drive in Woodbridge.

The investigation began in June, when police were made aware of the image, which allegedly showed the teen holding a firearm near the back portion of the school’s property.

The teen was not a student there, and no students or staff were believed to be present at the time the photo was taken, as it was a weekend.

According to police, “the weapon is not believed to have been fired, and there were no indications of threats of harm to the school, students, or staff.”

Detectives identified the Woodbridge teen suspect and charged him with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

His court date is pending. Detention orders have been obtained, police said.

