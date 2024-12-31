Teacher At Rippon Middle School Accused Of Assaulting Student: Police

Charges have been obtained for 50-year-old Gail Latasha Hill following an incident on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the school in the 15100 block of Blackburn Road involving the teen student.

According to investigators from the Prince William County Police Department, Hill was allegedly involved in a verbal dispute with the student, and during the encounter, Hill allegedly swung her shoulder, striking the student and causing him to fall backward into a desk.

The student was not injured, police said.

The case was reported to the School Resource Officer on Dec. 18, leading to an investigation that resulted in charges for assault and battery, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Hill’s court date is pending, and no photo of her was available at the time of the report.

