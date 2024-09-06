Swastika, Vulgar Language Found Etched Into Gym Locker At Brentsville High School: Police

An SRO assigned to Brentsville High School on Aden Road in Nokesville was notified about vandalism inside the school early on Thursday, Sept. 5.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the investigation led to the discovery of a swastika and vulgar language inside the locker room, though no threats were involved.

During a subsequent search, police say that officers did not find any additional vandalism in the area, and the school has since removed the markings.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

