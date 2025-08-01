Susan Yohannes Tewolde, 32, was arrested after allegedly walking naked along a sidewalk in Woodbridge and fighting with police when they tried to detain her, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

It happened around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, in the 14700 block of Candlewood Court, officials said in a release issued Friday.

When officers arrived, they saw Tewolde walking unclothed on the sidewalk.

As they approached, she started to walk away. When they attempted to detain her, she ran — then allegedly struck one of the officers multiple times in the head during a struggle.

No injuries were reported.

Tewolde, who lives on Candlewood Court, was arrested and charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Resisting arrest;

Indecent exposure.

She is being held without bond. Her court date is pending.

