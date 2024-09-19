Nukyra Faye Reid-Eubanks was arrested on Thursday morning following an investigation into an incident involving a friend inside an area home, according to authorities.

Officers were called shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 to a residence in the 12800 block of Effingham Court in Woodbridge to investigate a reported stabbing.

Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman and Reid-Eubanks got into a verbal altercation that rapidly escalated into physical violence, which came to its conclusion when the latter reportedly stabbed their victim with a knife in the leg, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders from the Prince William County Police Department were able to render aid until paramedics arrived to take the woman to the hospital, where she was treated.

Reid-Eubanks was charged with malicious wounding after being arrested on Thursday morning. They were held without bond and the initial court date was pending later in the afternoon.

