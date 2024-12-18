Snapchat Meet Leads To Rape Charge For 19-Year-Old In Woodbridge, Police Say

Detectives recently concluded an investigation into a reported sexual assault that was reported in Woodbridge involving a 19-year-old who began chatting with his victim - who was under the age of 13 at the time - in July 2023.

Investigators say that Woodbridge resident Christopher Garcia Moreno met his victim on Snapchat, and the two began a relationship. Last summer, it is alleged that they met at her home, where she was sexually assaulted.

The victim reported the incident to family members, who then contacted the police, prompting the lengthy investigation.

While investigating the alleged incident, police say that detectives obtained arrest warrants for Garcia Moreno, who was arrested and charged with rape.

No details about his next court date were released and bond information was unavailable on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.