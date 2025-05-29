Sister Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Woodbridge Mom Killed In Crash: 'My Confidante, My Rock'

Seema Rizvi, 45, of Woodbridge, was killed around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, after her Honda Accord was struck at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Summit School Road in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said Rizvi was making a left turn across the northbound lanes of Minnieville Road when she collided with a Toyota Highlander at a flashing amber traffic signal.

She was extricated from her car and rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The other driver, an 18-year-old Woodbridge woman, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol and drugs were not factors for either driver, police said. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The loss has rocked Rizvi’s family and the local faith community.

Her sister, Misba Sheikh, posted a heart-wrenching tribute on Facebook, saying the crash happened on May 27 — her husband’s birthday — just four days after Rizvi turned 45.

“She was killed in a serious car accident in Woodbridge, Virginia,” her sister wrote. “My sister, my best friend, my ziyarat partner, my confidante, my rock, my support network, the backbone of our Karbala majalis, my mentor, my well-wisher… was killed.”

Rizvi, who was set to fly to Iraq in June, leaves behind five children between the ages of 11 and 21, her husband, and an extended family and community that’s now mourning an unexpected and profound loss.

“She was the most beautiful azadaar I have ever had the (honor) of knowing,” her sister said. “Her loss has left us wondering at the reality of life without her.”

“She had tickets booked to fly out to Iraq on June 25,” Sheikh added. “Please pray for peace and patience for her husband and kids who are utterly devastated.”

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them as the investigation continues.

