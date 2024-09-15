Shooter Charged With Murder After Argument Outside Woodbridge Car Wash: Police

Jermaine Antwoine Lewis, 25, is facing murder and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man outside of the Sonic Soft Car Wash on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 14, officers were called to the car wash in the 14100 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting.

Investigators say that the two were first exchanging barbs verbally before a second physical exchange took place, at which point Lewis took out a gun and shot his victim in the upper body, A second woman, Woodbridge resident Vinisha Lanisa Neville, 25, also brandished a firearm during the incident before the two fled the area.

Lewis and Neville were located on I-95 in Fairfax County by Virginia State Police, and they were taken into custody. The 54-year-old man who was shot was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An exterior wall of the car wash was also struck by gunfire. No other injuries or property damage was reported.

Lewis was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from an occupied vehicle. He's being held without bond pending his next court appearance. Neville was charged with brandishing a firearm. No details about her bond or court date have been released.

